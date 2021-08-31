8 memorable lesbian characters from games

In recent decades, pop/geek culture and video games have gained more and more diversity when it comes to characters in important roles. Whether as a protagonist, secondary or even an antagonist; characters of different genders, races and classes have gained greater prominence.

Fortunately, in games this plurality is no different: Ellie, Tiny Tina, and Tracer are just a few examples. And in this list, in particular, we will remember some of the most memorable lesbian characters, in commemoration of the National Lesbian Visibility Day, celebrated on August 29th. Check out!

Heather (Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn)

A rogue who can be recruited into your team. Heather seeks gold to pay for her sick mother’s medicine, and for that she prefers to deceive men into giving her money and other goods. In addition, she is explicitly attracted to women and flirts with other female characters.

Tiny Tina (Borderlands 2)

A non-playable character and narrator, Tiny Tina is just 13 years old and an explosives expert. In addition to confessing that he likes Maya, screenwriter Anthony Burch has confirmed that Tiny Tina is a lesbian.

Tracer (Overwatch)

One of the game’s damage Heroes and a member of the Overwatch organization. It was revealed on the webcomic Reflections that Tracer has a relationship with a character named Emily. In addition, screenwriter Michael Chu has made it official that Tracer is a lesbian.

Ellie (The Last of Us)

The deuteragonist of the game, Ellie is only 14 years old in the first game and right away is very capable while following Joel. The character demonstrates feelings for Riley, her best friend, in the Left Behind extra content; and in the sequel The Last of Us: Part II, she has a relationship with Dina.

Celene Valmont I (Dragon Age: Inquisition)

The Empress of Orlais, also known as The Lioness, assumed the throne at just 16 years old. She secretly maintains a relationship with an elf, Briala, who in addition to her maid is also her spy.

Chloe Price (Life is Strange)

One of the central characters in Life is Strange and Before the Storm. Despite her sexuality never being made official in the game, Chloe is one of the protagonist Max’s romance options in the first game, as well as having feelings for her friend Rachel in the prequel.

Leona and Diana (League of Legends)

The two Champions were made official as a lesbian couple after Riot Games published the short story “Ascend with Me”, written by Dana Luery Shaw. Fighter Diana represents the Moon; while Leona, who has the function of a tank, symbolizes the Sun.

