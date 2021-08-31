8 must-have exclusives to play on Nintendo Switch

Since 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been winning back and attracting gamers, not only for having a hybrid console proposal (portable and desktop), but especially for launching iconic, nostalgic and unforgettable games. Thus, several of its exclusives conquered a golden throne in the modern history of video games and proved to the world how it is possible to evolve graphically and mechanically, while keeping the essence of the classics and offering what every fan of digital games loves so much: fun.

Check out the main Switch exclusives below and find out which console essential works you should play as soon as you can.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Explore a world and have a great adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. An even freer journey in an open space with fields, mountains and forests to explore.

Acclaimed Game of the Year 2017, Breath of the Wild was the perfect introduction for the Switch to the market, being classified as a must-have renewal of the universe of The Legend of Zelda by bringing an open world rich in scenarios, exploration, enemies and customization. Explore Hyrule in an unimaginable way, conquer land and the best equipment, visit landmark locations in the franchise and discover new adventures that surround the hero Link.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Race with your friends or compete with them in a revamped battle mode, on back-to-back battle tracks, or completely new tracks.

With online mode for up to 12 players and local multiplayer for four, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe brings together all the best that existed in the franchise Mario Kart and visually enhances, bringing more realism to tracks and animations. The game features an impressive 41 characters with several Nintendo references, plus classic circuits like Rainbow Road and Bowser’s Castle, all with new music, usable items, cars and even more amazing game modes.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

A war is approaching and you have to be strategic to win it. In Fire Emblem: Three Houses battles are done in turns, choose one of the three houses and lead your students well on the battlefield.

First game in the epic series Fire Emblem released for home consoles since 2007, three houses is an immersive adventure RPG that puts the player to lead students in their academic learning through a series of battles. The title brings striking visuals and a turn-based battle system that is based on strategy, but with a high replay factor and numerous approaches.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Customize your character and home, decorate the landscape, and create your own island paradise in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Take part in a variety of relaxing activities such as gardening, fishing and interaction.

New Horizons reached the apex of the franchise Animal Crossing and consolidated itself as one of the most acclaimed titles in recent years. The work, exclusive to Switch, takes the player to a paradise island, where he will have to establish a home and take care of the fauna, flora and the management of countless other survival resources. Create your character as you want, build structures, perform various exploration actions, interact with islands of your friends in online mode and have fun in a game with infinite possibilities.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Command a group of Blades and guide them to countless strategic victories before the world ends. Each Titan hosts its own cultures, fauna and flora and diverse regions to explore.

sequence of Xenoblade Chronicles, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 marks the return of the series’ narrative focus and develops a classic JRPG system, with lots of characters for the team, different scenarios to be explored, access to dungeons and treasures, and combat that integrates action elements. Join allies to gain power and acquire new tools and skills as you search for Elysio, the paradise of humanity.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

In Super Smash Bros Ultimate, play your favorite character in an ultimate fight. Defeat your rivals in iconic settings and thrilling combat with up to 8 player capacity.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, one of the best Switch games ever released, puts countless classic characters from Nintendo and other publishers in a combat game never seen before, now with improved mechanics, gameplay and visuals. The title stands out not only for its library of fighters, but for the large amount of content and game modes, which include skins, abilities, original music and a multiplayer game for up to eight players.

Pokémon Sword/Shield

A new generation of Pokémon is coming to the Nintendo Switch™ console. Start your adventure as a Pokémon Trainer by choosing one of these three new Pokémon partners: Grookey, Scorbunny or Sobble.

The new region of Galar awaits Pokémon trainers in the universe of adventures of Pokémon Sword/Shield. While investigating a conspiracy in the League and trying to dethrone champion Leon, players must explore the Wilderness and capture the most powerful creatures, remembering to train, evolve and make them as powerful as the awesome legendary monsters Zacian and Zamazenta. Team up with friends locally or online to challenge Pokémon Dynamax and more.

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Join forces with Gooigi to decipher contraptions and defeat demonic bosses on each themed floor of this hotel. And the adventure doesn’t stop there: join ScareScraper to play co-op with up to 7 other players over your wireless LAN or online!

Luigi’s Mansion’s third game has hit Switch and, in the same proportion as it brings fun, it has even more terrifying events, such as new ghosts, map scares, exploration tools, mini-games and creation modes for up to eight players online. Save Mario and his friends from the Last Resort hotel and enjoy cooperative play for two players, who will take on the role of Luigi and Gooigi and must use different abilities to overcome numerous obstacles.