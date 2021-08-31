A businessman filming a robbery in Araçatuba sent audio before he died: ‘I was hit, my God’; listen

RIO — The 38-year-old businessman Renato Bortolucci, who was killed while filming the action of bandits during a robbery in Araçatuba, sent an audio via a conversation app in which he revealed that he had been hit by a gunshot. The information was first given by Metrópoles and confirmed by GLOBO, which also had access to messages sent by the businessman, owner of a gas station in the city. The Federal Police took over the investigations of the case, as informed by the agency on Tuesday.

— Wow, I got hit, bro. Our lady, my God! Oh,” Bortolucci said in the audio shared by friends.

Experts:An attack with the ‘new bandit’ fingerprints



The suspicion is that Bortolucci was hit by a rifle shot in the head while filming in the early hours of Monday. It remains to be seen whether he was surprised by one of the criminals or shot by a stray bullet, as he was in the line of fire, according to a police source.





In a video taken by GLOBO, the businessman, hiding behind a car, records the moment when criminals fire shots. In the images, you can hear him saying: “Wait a minute, it’s Renatinho, I’m going to exchange an idea with you there.” Then, faced with the noise of gunfire, he adds: “It didn’t work out very well, no. The guy didn’t like it, no. I told him I was going to talk to him. I want a slice too, son.”



Bortolucci also sent other audios in which he seems to make fun of the situation. He is said to have parked his car, a Hyundai Crete, in the city center to follow the unfolding of the robbery, which involved around 20 heavily armed criminals. His body was even found in the vehicle, parked on a sidewalk.

“Boy, the shooting here in the center is crazy, bro. You’re crazy, crazy, crazy, boy. You’re not on — yells into one of the audios. In two others, you can hear the sound of gunshots and devices from your car. “Nobody pulls over, kid,” he says.

military power: Attack on Araçatuba used homemade dynamite with remote activation used in mega-robbery

The City of Araçatuba confirmed that, in addition to Bortolucci, personal trainer Márcio Victor Possa da Silva, 34, is among the victims. The third person killed would be one of the criminals, whose identity was not revealed. At least five other people were admitted to hospitals in the city of around 200,000 inhabitants, located 521 kilometers from the capital of São Paulo.

A young man on a bicycle had his feet amputated after being hit by an explosive. He mistook the artifact for a smartphone. According to Hospital Santa Casa, the clinical status of four of the injured is stable and one has already been discharged. See the update of the bulletin released this morning:

28-year-old male: Post-surgery in good evolution. Stable clinical picture.

31-year-old male: Extubated and still being evaluated. Stable clinical picture.

38-year-old male: Post-surgery in good evolution. Stable clinical picture.

25-year-old male: Post-surgery in good evolution. Stable clinical picture.

terror and chaos

After the attack on bank branches, around 12:00 am, the gang of approximately 20 members approached pedestrians and drivers and surrounded police bases. Criminals also set fire to vehicles.

According to the city, at least two agencies had their boxes damaged by explosives and other agencies were fired upon. Explosives were also left in at least 14 points in the city, including a truck loaded with chemical substance.

Fear:‘Sense of panic’, says a resident who spent the night crouching during a bank robbery with gunshots, explosions and deaths

Images circulating on social networks showed explosives scattered in the streets, criminals shooting and police movement. The bandits used drones to monitor the performance of security forces. They even closed some accesses to the city, and some stores were damaged.

Military police officers working in the state capital are in Araçatuba to assist in the search and collection of explosives. Agents from the Special Actions Police Battalions (BAEP) in the regions of Bauru, Presidente Prudente and São José do Rio Preto were also called upon.

Araçatuba: ‘It was a lot of shooting, it never ended,’ says a resident of a residential building on top of an agency that was attacked

The PF will keep the investigations since the two banking agencies involved, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal, are institutions linked to the federal government.