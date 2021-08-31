A CNN commentator who has been singled out as Kim Kardashian’s affair speaks out for the first time about rumors; check out

Let the games begin… Kim Kardashian’s personal life has always been the target of much speculation, and at times, she herself told everything on the reality show with her family. However, now that the show is over, the public is eager to find out who the businesswoman would be dating after her marriage to Kanye West broke up. The American lawyer, writer and political commentator on CNN, Van Jones, was one of the first names named as Kim’s affair, and finally opened the door on the gossip.

In an interview with Page Six, released this Monday (30), Jones classified as “absurd” the theory that he and Kim were together. “I never commented on the rumors of dating between me and Kim Kardashian, as I thought it was absurd. It was flattering to me, but probably not flattering to her”, he opined.

During one of the episodes of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians“, the businesswoman revealed how the lawyer was handling the situation. “He texted me and said, ‘This rumor has gotten me so many dates and I’m so grateful, so I owe you’”, delivered.

While Van Jones enjoys his romantic dates, Kim faces a new wave of rumors… Now, about an alleged reconciliation with ex-husband Kanye West. After attending the listening party of the rapper’s new album dressed as a bride, the international media says that the two would be, yes, rehearsing a second chance for the marriage that lasted six years.

According to TMZ, the former couple has been spending a lot of time together,“working on rebuilding the basis of the relationship” that they always had. Although the divorce papers are still running in court, insiders said the owner of Skims can ask for the separation process to be canceled at any time. “Obviously there is a lot of love and history between them, but there are also a lot of divergent ideas that need to be worked on”, told the informant to the portal. In addition, both would be trying to make the relationship work for the good of their four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 years old.