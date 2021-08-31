A MUST SEE | Samsung Buds Live Headphones at the lowest HISTORY price and free shipping

IMPORTANT: keep an eye on the date of publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

With its ergonomic shape, high sound quality and the difference of having a complete integration with the company’s ecosystem, the Galaxy Buds Live headphones from Samsung are easily among the best options of totally wireless headphones on the market. On Amazon, they have their lowest historical price and can be purchased with free shipping to all over Brazil in up to 10 installments without interest.

About Galaxy Buds Live

There are many models of fully wireless headphones available on the market, but Samsung’s handset still manages to stand out. Galaxy Buds Live has an ergonomic design thought to adapt well to different types of ears. Its curved shape fits well and prevents it from falling out while in use.

Both the audio and the microphone have an above-average quality for this type of headphone, which makes it interesting to use in many situations, being possible to listen to music on the street — the headphones have active noise cancellation to muffle the sounds outdoors — or use it during calls and meetings. The microphone also lets you use voice commands to control your smartphone without taking it out of your pocket.

Another strong point is the battery, which lasts up to 5 hours with active noise cancellation. Charging is done in the carrying case, increasing the total autonomy to 29 hours. A big advantage is that the headphones only need 5 minutes charging to ensure another 1 hour of audio playback, ensuring you have enough charge in any situation.

Being from Samsung, the integration with the company’s ecosystem is also a positive point. It’s easier to connect to branded devices and switch between them. But that doesn’t mean Galaxy Buds Live doesn’t work with other devices. Its Bluetooth connectivity ensures it will be compatible with any cell phone, notebook or other electronic that supports wireless technology.

Historical lowest price buying now

The Galaxy Buds Live is one of the best all-wireless headphones among the models currently available on the market, and it’s at a can’t-miss price on Amazon, where it can be purchased at its lowest price in history. That’s the best value you’ll pay for these headphones since they were released.

Go to the highlighted link below to buy and also check out the Galaxy Buds Live price chart on the Zoom price comparator, confirming that this really is a great time to close the purchase.

Galaxy Buds Live is at its lowest price in history

Do you want free shipping anywhere in Brazil and no minimum purchase value?

It sounds too good to be true, but believe me, it’s possible: we’re talking about Amazon Prime, a subscription service that, in addition to allowing you to buy any product identified with the Prime seal without paying anything for shipping — and with no minimum purchase value — , still offers a number of other advantages in a true service combo!

Prime subscribers receive their purchases faster and also get to know about deals lightning ahead of everyone else. And the advantages continue: Amazon Prime also gives access to entertainment services such as Prime Video (competitor with Netflix, with original and exclusive content), Prime Music (competitor with Spotify), Prime Reading (with many digital books and magazines) and Prime Gaming (premium version of the streaming games platform).

In other words: for a fixed monthly fee, you have access to all this and even have advantages in the virtual store! But now comes even better news: the first 30 days of membership are free, and you can cancel at any time without any penalty. The monthly subscription costs R$9.90 after the free period, and if you already fall in love with the service during the first few days of testing, you can choose the R$89.90 annual subscription — doing so saves you 25% compared to with monthly payment!

Enter Canaltech Offers and make your money pay more

With prices in Brazil becoming more and more expensive, the only way to save money is to keep an eye on the promotions of Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to keep up with the offers that appear daily in the country.

To make your life easier, the team Canaltech Offers incessantly searches all the bargains on the internet and gathers the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our group of offers and start saving in no time: