An unvaccinated elementary school teacher in the United States who took off her mask to read to her students ended up broadcasting Covid-19 to more than half of them in May – and they infected other students, family members and community members, informed officials from California health on Friday (27).

Photo: Freepik

The case is an example of how easy it is to undermine efforts to protect children too young to be vaccinated, said the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

The teacher went to work despite having Covid-19 symptoms, and took off her mask to read to young people, according to information sent to the CDC by a Marin County public health team in the weekly statement of deaths and infections. . The teacher thought the symptoms indicated an allergy, not an infection, according to an investigation.

The class had 22 students, and 12 became infected, including eight of the 10 students who sat in the first two rows. The case occurred despite the many layers that seek to prevent transmission of the coronavirus.

To read the full article from CNN Brasil, click here