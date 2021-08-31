About to debut A Fazenda, Adriane Galisteu visits Campo Grande – Fun

Famous came to know the Campo Grande industry that has been in the supplement market for 10 years

The presenter Adriane Galisteu arrived in Campo Grande this Monday morning (30), to visit a store with products that are darlings of the fitness class.

Galisteu arrived in the morning, stayed at a hotel in Campo Grande and is already at the food supplement factory. “Guys, today I’m leaving São Paulo and I came to Campo Grande, a wonderful day, great sun, and I came to see how my bars are made up close”, he commented on social networks about products from the company Mix Nutri.

Adriane also promised to show details of the manufacture and operation of the brand. “It’s just that we like to eat and stay thin”, she celebrated right away.

According to the company’s marketing, the famous company won’t be in the city for long, it will be a hit and come back, with a flight scheduled for 18:35 to São Paulo.

Adriane Galisteu is an ambassador for the Campo Grande brand, which has been in the supplements market for 10 years, in addition, she will be part of the launch of a new brand campaign, with few participants due to the pandemic.

Galisteu will also replace Marcos Mion in the presentation of A Fazenda 13, now that the presenter is part of the global team.