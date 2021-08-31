Activist who led anti-mask movement in Texas dies of covid-19 | International

More information

Caleb Wallace, a 30-year-old denial leader who led the Texas campaign against the use of masks and other measures to combat the pandemic, died of covid-19 after spending a month in hospital, as reported by the AP news agency, quoting the local newspaper San Angelo Standard-Times.

“Caleb passed away in peace. It will live forever in our hearts and minds,” said his wife, Jessica, who is pregnant with their fourth child, who already has three girls.

On July 4, 2020, Wallace organized a protest in the Texas town of San Angelo in which attendees flaunted posters against the wearing of masks and the closing of businesses as ways to tackle the pandemic. Participants also rejected the scientific evidence on the coronavirus and were very critical of media coverage of the topic. In April, he also wrote a letter to the city’s school district demanding that all coronavirus prevention measures be repealed.

Jessica Wallace told the newspaper that her husband began experiencing symptoms on July 26 but refused to be tested or to go to the hospital. Instead, he took high doses of vitamin C, zinc pills and ivermectin, a drug against parasites that US health authorities have already asked not to use against the virus because it is not effective.

Wallace was hospitalized on 30 July and had been unconscious since 8 August, admitted to the ICU and breathing on braces. On the eve of his death, his wife wrote on social media that he was “an imperfect man, but that he loves his family and daughters more than anyone else.” “To those who wish him dead, I regret that his views and opinions have done him some harm. I’ve been praying for him to come out of this with a new vision and a greater appreciation for life. I can’t say more because I can’t speak for him”, concluded the woman.

