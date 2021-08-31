AFA agrees that CBF failed and will have Premier League players in World Cup qualifiers

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) made an agreement with two clubs in the Premier League – something that the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has not yet achieved – and obtained the release of the four players called up who work in the league to play for the Argentina in the qualifiers for the world Cup 2022, to be carried out in the next few days. And there are conditions for this, as found by the ESPN Brazil.

They are goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez and attacking midfielder Emiliano Buendía, from Aston Villa, and defender Cristian Romero and midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, from tottenham.

The agreement came after the leagues of England and Spain (Laliga) veto the entry of athletes called up by the South American teams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this way, the AFA managed to make available the entire quartet that plays in the Premier League, which was called up by coach Lionel Scaloni.

There are conditions for this. And two of them the report managed to gain access. One is that athletes are used in at most two of the three FIFA Date engagements. And the other is that this happens in the first confrontations, thus releasing them from the last one.

Argentina seen to Venezuela day 2 (Thursday) and the Brazil, day 5 (Sunday); later, you will receive the Bolivia 9th (another Thursday) – on this, by arrangement, the quartet will not be able to go to the field.

After six of the 18 games scheduled, the Argentine team is in second place with 12 points, six behind Brazil, leader with 18. The first four will go straight to the World Cup in Qatar, next year, and the fifth will compete in a play-off.

And the Brazilian team?

On the Brazilian side, Tite called in the first call, on August 13, nine Premier League players. After the veto, the CBF warned the athletes to wait until this Sunday (29), but, so far, they have not been able to advance.

They are Thiago Silva, from Chelsea, Richardson, of the Everton, Raphinha, of the United Leeds, Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino, from Liverpool, Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, from Manchester City, and Fred, of the Manchester United.

Thiago Silva and Richarlison, at least, made posts to their accounts. Instagram this Monday (30) referring to the theme. The defender even put up a little figure with his hands tied, as if to say that he has nothing to do.

With the situation, Tite made another call on August 27, now nine players, some from clubs in Brazil and others from associations in France, Portugal, Spain and Russia.