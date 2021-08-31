AFA makes deals with two Premier League clubs, and has released players; CBF failed

This Monday (30), ESPN Brazil reporter João Castelo-Branco reported on the station’s website that the AFA (Argentine Football Association) made an agreement with two Premier League clubs so that their players would be released for the South American Qualifiers matches, during the FIFA date.









They are Aston Villa and Tottenham, both from London, who gave two players each to the Argentine national team. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez and attacking midfielder Buendía are Villa’s athletes, while Lionel Scaloni’s defenders were called up by Lionel Scaloni, defender Cristian Romero and midfielder Lo Celso.

They are all Premier League players called up by the coach. In all, Brazil has nine players in English football: Alisson, Fabinho and Firmino (Liverpool), Raphinha (Leeds United), Fred (Manchester United), Richarlison (Everton), Ederson and Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) and Thiago Silva (Chelsea).

Now it is no longer possible to call them back, as other players have been called up, and they have already introduced themselves to coach Tite at Granja Comary. The conditions for the four Argentines in the Premier League to be used are the following: to play in two of the three games, as long as they are the first two, to release them first.

Argentina is in second place in the South American Qualifiers with 12 points, seven ahead of Paraguay, the first team outside the qualifying zone for the World Cup. The matches on this date FIFA are against Venezuela, Brazil and Bolivia, on the 2nd, 5th and 9th, respectively.