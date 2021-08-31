Afghan anchor surrounded by armed men is forced to praise Taliban. Watch! – Monet

+



Anchor is surrounded by Taliban soldiers (Photo: reproduction)

It seems incredible, but it is not. In a scene that seems surreal even for a B-movie, an Afghan TV news anchor reads the headlines in terror as he is surrounded by Taliban militants armed to the teeth. The scenes were widely publicized on social media and the horrendous situation was harshly criticized by members of the world press, who saw the broadcast in which the journalist is practically forced to praise the Taliban for no less than eight men who invaded the TV studio.

Yalda Hakim, anchor and BBC correspondent, shared the video of the report with the caption: “TV Afghanistan – surreal. This is what a political debate now looks like on Afghan TV, with Taliban soldiers watching the presenter. The presenter talks about the collapse of the Ghani government and says the Islamic Emirate says the Afghan people should not be afraid of #Afghanistan.”

The 42-second video, which has already had more than 1.6 million views, the news anchor is surrounded by eight armed men who appear to be “escorting” the read headlines. Reports indicate that the men broke into the building on Sunday and demanded that the presenter speak to them. According to WIO News, the anchor held a debate with militants over the air.

The station reports that the presenter spoke about the collapse of the former government in Afghanistan and urged the Afghan people not to be afraid. During the program, called Pardaz, the anchor also told people to cooperate with the group. The scenes were produced as the American military made the last maneuvers before leaving the country for good after a campaign that lasted 20 years.

Zaki Daryabi, investigative journalist editor of Etilaatroz and KabulNow, also shared and commented on the scenes: “This is what @Etilaatroz cannot accept. . Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad also published the scenes, captioning: “This is surreal. Taliban militants are posing behind this visibly petrified-at-arms TV presenter and making him say that the people of #Afghanistan should not be afraid of the Islamic Emirate. The Taliban itself is synonymous with fear in the minds of millions. This is just one more proof.”