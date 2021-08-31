After 12 years, SBT resurrects Show do Milhão to face Globo Repórter and A Fazenda

Opening next Friday (03), at 11:15 pm, the Million Show back to the screen of SBT in 13 episodes with the purpose of entertaining and testing the knowledge of the home audience after 12 years since its last edition. With master sponsorship of PicPay, the attraction will now feature the presentation of Celso Portiolli.

“It will be exciting to present the new Show do Milhão. I’ve always been a viewer of the show, with Silvio [Santos] presenting masterfully. When [Fernando] Pelégio called me, the first question I asked was if Silvio was aware of this. And he told me it was his choice. So, I was very honored”, celebrates Portiolli.

“Show do Milhão is part of my professional history. Very happy to have been chosen to direct the 2021 version. A format that has marked television and is now back presented by the brilliant Celso Portiolli. It will be a modern program, without losing its main features, which made it a great success in Brazil”, says Fabiano Wicher, director of the program.

For Gui Telles, PicPay’s Marketing and Strategy director, the attraction further contributes to the company’s mission to democratize and facilitate access to payments and financial services. “In addition to being present in the daily lives of thousands of Brazilians, with SBT we will have the honorable chance to reward them and help them achieve their goals”, highlights.

“This is the type of project we pursue at SBT Solutions, to deeply understand the client’s needs and bring a proposal that combines the strength of our assets with the challenge of generating results. We work fully integrated with the Picpay team so that the end result would engage the audience with captivating content, which is the hallmark of Show do Milhão”, emphasizes Fred Müller, executive director of business and marketing at SBT.

“In the 2000s there were no apps. The world has changed, the cell phone has changed the world. The product has been down for 12 years on a stand. On the one hand, it brings nostalgia and, on the other, many people do not know it. I have no doubts it will be a success, as it once was“, completes Fernando Pelégio, SBT’s Artistic Planning Director.

All new

One of the most memorable and memorable programs of SBT’s 40 years, Show do Milhão has been revamped and more modern, without losing its classic essence and original format. The maximum prize could not be different: 1 million reais is still at stake in this new season.

With a presentation by Celso Portiolli and produced in partnership with PicPay, the largest payment application in the country, the game show will receive 12 participants every week, customers drawn through a promotion carried out by the sponsor.

The famous university students will also be present, with applications made by the SBT website and willing to help make a new millionaire.

To have the chance to participate, the public must make an eligible payment above R$50 using the app or PicPay Card, thus earning a lucky number and the chance to participate in the program. The draws for the numbers will be carried out by Caixa Econômica Federal every 15 days. Of the 48 participants, 12 will be selected for each weekly episode.

With the exception of transfers to the same CPF and loans between people, the transactions considered for the promotion are: Pix, payment of bills, transfer between friends, and payments in machines with PicPay via QR Code.

To be a PicPay user and participate in one of the biggest programs on Brazilian TV, it is necessary to download the application, create an account for free and secure and accept the terms and regulations of the draw.

tough competition

Show do Milhão will have the tough mission of clashing with Brazilian TV classics. One of them, for almost 50 years on the air on Globo, is the Globo reporter, which captivates the viewer with its many landscapes, curious themes, guidelines about animals and lifestyle tips in matters that are already the face of Friday nights.

Record, on the other hand, announces for September the new season of The farm, which enters its 13th edition. Without Marcos Mion, but with Adriane Galisteu, the confinement program showed a lot of strength in the last edition, surpassing the weakened Programa do Ratinho.

Structured to generate a lot of confusion, Record’s attraction bets on human conflict to sustain its audience on time. Hence the movement of SBT to resort to one of its main names in the reinterpretation of the classic that marked the past decade under the command of Silvio Santos.