After 247 games, Grêmio announces termination in agreement with Maicon; steering wheel contract was valid until December

Grêmio lost its chance to escape the relegation zone last Saturday (28). Playing at home, Imortal was overcome in the final minutes by Corinthians and left the field defeated 1-0. With the Result, Immortal follows in 18th place with 16 points gained and one game less than their direct rivals in the fight against Serie B.









One of the characters in the duel against the Paulistas was midfielder Maicon. The defensive midfielder came in at the end of the match, played for a few minutes before being sent off. And the professional did not stop there. This Monday (30), the medallion agreed its termination with Grêmio and no longer plays for the club from Rio Grande do Sul.

The steering wheel had a link with Tricolor until the end of this season and had already announced since the beginning of the season that he would leave the club. Decision was taken by mutual agreement. The player leaves the club after more than six years, with an emphasis on the 2016 Copa do Brasil and 2017 Libertadores titles. The information is provided by the Globoesporte.com reporting team.

Since arriving at Immortal, Maicon has played in 247 games and 15 goals scored. The steering wheel was also fundamental in the Grenais. In all, there were 19 classics being 9 wins and only 2 losses. In 2021, due to recurrent injuries, Maicon entered the field in just 15 opportunities. Soon after the termination, Grêmio made a note thanking the athlete for the services provided:

“Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense announces the anticipation of the termination of the contract with the athlete Maicon Thiago Pereira de Souza, in a decision made this Monday, by consensus between the parties.”

Maicon was introduced in March 2015. He defended the Tricolor in seven seasons. He played 248 games, scoring 15 goals. During this period, he won the Copa Libertadores da América, the Copa do Brasil as captain, the Recopa Sudamericana, the Tetracampeonato Gaúcho and the Bicampeonato da Recopa Gaúcha. His qualities as an athlete and as a citizen marked an era and made Maicon an idol of the Gremista Nation, being summoned to leave his feet immortalized on the Walk of Fame.