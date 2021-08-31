After a complaint by the PGR, Roberto Jefferson is sick in prison

Rio de Janeiro – After being denounced to the Supreme Court (STF) by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), the former federal deputy and national president of the PTB, Roberto Jefferson, got sick this Monday (8/30), at Pedrolino Werling prison de Oliveira, known as Bangu 8, in the west side of Rio de Janeiro.

He has been imprisoned since August 13 by order of STF minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the digital militias inquiry at the Casa.

According to the G1 portal, Jefferson passed out in his cell and was taken to the unit’s director’s office. He was examined by one of the prisoners, who is a doctor.

The former deputy was taken to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) of the prison after complaining of leg pain and low blood pressure. There he was hospitalized.

In the PGR complaint, there are the accusations of inciting crimes against national security targeting the Supreme Court and senators of the CPI of the Pandemic (“taking them out of there in the neck”); for calling the Chinese ambassador to Brazil, Yang Wanming, a monkey; and for slander against the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), for saying that he did not accept requests for impeachment against Supreme Court justices for “personal interests”.

Wanted by metropolises, the Department of Penitentiary Administration has not yet returned the contact.