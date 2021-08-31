After a controversy with Pyong, Antonela Avellaneda is abandoned by her husband

Model Antonela Avellaneda announced on her Instagram that she was abandoned by her husband, Tati Fdez.

On her Instagram, the Argentine stated that the end of her three-year marriage did not happen because of the alleged betrayal with Pyong Lee, on Ilha Record, but because of the attacks received on social networks.

“People don’t know the damage caused by each comment, each aggression on social networks”, she vented, in a post made in Stories on her Instagram profile.

“My husband left me not for the facts, as it was just a misunderstanding,” he added.

Antonela began to receive criticism after airing a scene of her and Pyong, who was married to Sammy Lee, under the duvet.