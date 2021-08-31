After a conversation with Renato, Flamengo discards the 34-year old medallion and warns businessmen

Flamengo fans live in anticipation for the possible hiring of the defender David Luiz. The player is free on the market after leaving Arsenal and the deal with Benfica is not progressing as the player’s representatives would like. Thus, the hope of Mais Querido do Brasil in closing the deal grows, but there is still no official agreement.









On the other hand, goalkeeper Sergio Romero was offered to Mengão in recent days, as reported by the “Fla Web” portal. The archer has been free on the market since the exit of Manchester United and his agents look favorably on putting him in a club as competitive as Rubro-Negro, even more so because the Rio team fights for all the titles every year.

However, as the chronicler reported James Lamb, the board evaluated and understood that it’s not worth investing in the player. The Argentine is 34 years old, is expensive and the idea of ​​the Flamengo leaders is to hire a younger goalkeeper, with more time in his career. Diego Alves is 36 years old, has a contract until the end of the year and, even if he renews, he needs a heavy ‘shadow’.

Renato Gaúcho participates directly in the planning and already indicated some names. The coach is happy with the formation of the squad, but understands that he needs to have a goalkeeper a little more with baggage to be the immediate backup. Hugo Souza and Gabriel Batista are considered very promising, but they are not ‘ready’ yet.

The expectation of the red-black top hats is to have a new archer as of January 2022. The targets are being discussed internally and this matter will become a priority later this year. For the time being, there is still no advanced negotiation in this regard.