After antivaccination speech, British singer picks up covid-19 and dies at 40 years old

English musician Marcus Birks died last Friday (27), aged 40, a victim of covid-19. He was known for his denial and anti-vaccination speeches.

Birks claimed to be immune to the virus by exercising regularly, five times a week. He was admitted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital in Staffordshire, England. Information is from the BBC and the Daily Mail newspaper.

After picking up covid-19, he gave an interview on Aug. 11, while in hospital, and said he was “shocked” by the effects of the disease. For the BBC, he said he would advise people to take the vaccine.

“When you feel like you can’t breathe enough, it’s the scariest feeling in the world. I was kind of ignorant about it and just put it off. vaccine. And as soon as I get it, I’ll definitely do it”, said at the time.

Marcus has left his wife, Lis Birks, who is pregnant. The couple formed the duo The Chameleonz and the musical group Cappella. On social networks, the group expressed grief.