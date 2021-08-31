After Felipe Alves, Marcelo Paz renews with full-back; contract time is known

Fortaleza enters the field soon, at 9.30 pm, to face Cuiabá, at the Arena Castelão and get closer to the vice-leader Palmeiras. to face the golden, coach Vojvoda will not have Marcelo Benevenuto in the defense. On the other hand, it could promote the debut of midfielder Lucas Lima.









If Vojvoda will have work this Monday (30), who is in full swing behind the scenes is President Marcelo Paz. In addition to being attentive to the market, the agent wants to keep the best pieces of the cast for a longer period of time from the Tricolor.

After renewing with Felipe Alves, the president of the team from Ceará agreed this Monday afternoon (30) with left-back Bruno Melo until the end of 2023. The athlete’s old bond created at the base of the club lasted until the end of the current season. The information is from the Sports New World reporting team.

Bruno Melo’s renewal with Fortaleza has a much more financial than technical aspect, the athlete has had surveys from abroad more than once, the board sees it as a potential financial return, this is one of the main causes of the contract renewal. pic.twitter.com/nFjtBbFEdH — Felipe Carvalho (@LeoesAc)

August 30, 2021





Bruno Melo arrived at Fortaleza in 2010 and is still with the club from Ceará. Since the beginning of the season, the wing has already participated in 22 matches and scored two goals. In addition to Bruno, Marcelo Paz will try to renew other athletes, including goalkeeper Marcelo Boeck, who took over the goal after the injury to Felipe Alves.