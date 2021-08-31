After Fiesp retreat, agribusiness stands against ‘radical adventures’ | Policy

Like Fiesp retreat in launching a manifesto in defense of democracy , important entities of the agribusiness decided to make an independent movement and today released a letter to demand a posture from the country’s leaders “up to” Brazil and criticized the possibility of government “radical adventures” .

Without directly mentioning the name of Jair Bolsonaro or the constant threats made by the president, seven representatives of the agro-industrial sector repudiated the “noxious politicization or partisanship” in the country. Associations and unions, such as the Brazilian Agribusiness Association (Abag), have criticized actions that put at risk the country’s “political-institutional harmony” and that pose, as a direct consequence, threats to the country’s economic and social stability..

The Fiesp manifesto, which began to be organized together with the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), would be published tomorrow, but was postponed for the next few days. A non-definitive version circulated among businessmen and asked for harmony between the Powers. The information about the document provoked contrary reactions within the government and public banks

In the agroindustry text, the entities registered that the economic and social development of Brazil, in order to be effective and sustainable, requires “peace and tranquility”, “without any type of violence between people or groups”. Agribusiness entrepreneurs, gathered in associations and unions, also complain about the problems of the image that Brazil has been passing on abroad, pushing away business and investments.

“We cannot present ourselves to the community of Nations as a society permanently strained by interminable crises or at risk of setbacks and institutional ruptures. Brazil is much bigger and better than the image we have projected to the world. This is costing us dear and will take time to revert”, they recorded.

The authors stated that the production chains and economic sectors they represent need “stability, legal security, harmony to be able to work”. “In a word, it is freedom that we need — to undertake, generate and share wealth, to hire and trade, in Brazil and abroad,” they said.

“It is the Democratic Rule of Law that assures us this essential entrepreneurial freedom in a capitalist economy, which is the inverse of radical adventures, strikes and illegal strikes, of any harmful politicization or partisanship that, far from solving our problems, will certainly aggravate them” .