After the ‘marathon’, Atltico’s cast has a break; Diego Costa keeps training

by

After a “marathon” of decisive games, Atltico’s squad won three days off and will only return to work this Thursday. Center forward Diego Costa, however, will not relax and continue his training routine between Monday and Wednesday at Cidade do Galo.

The technical commission’s idea is that the 32-year-old Spaniard should take advantage of the three days to advance in the physical reconditioning process. Diego spent more than eight months without playing before his debut for Atltico, on Sunday.

Diego Costa’s career debuts