After the ‘marathon’, Atltico’s cast has a break; Diego Costa keeps training

After a “marathon” of decisive games, Atltico’s squad won three days off and will only return to work this Thursday. Center forward Diego Costa, however, will not relax and continue his training routine between Monday and Wednesday at Cidade do Galo.

The technical commission’s idea is that the 32-year-old Spaniard should take advantage of the three days to advance in the physical reconditioning process. Diego spent more than eight months without playing before his debut for Atltico, on Sunday.

Diego Costa’s career debuts



The return to the lawns was in style. Reserva, came 14 minutes into the second half in place of Eduardo Vargas in the match against Red Bull Bragantino, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship.

In the final stretch of the game, he scored a goal to guarantee the Atltico leader a 1-1 draw at Nabi Abi Chedid, in Bragana Paulista. With the result, the team from Alvinegro reached 39 points – four more than second-placed Palmeiras.

Diego Costa had last participated in a game on December 22, 2020. On that occasion, he spent three minutes on the field in Atltico de Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad, in the Spanish Championship.

Rest

Atltico lives a perfect season so far. Minas Gerais champion, the team led by coach Cuca leads the Brazilian, semi-finalist at Libertadores and is in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Being alive in all competitions, however, increases the physical demand, as the amount of matches is large.

There were four uninterrupted months with games in the middle and on the weekends. Now the team has 14 days without matches. The next match will be on September 12 (Sunday), at 4 pm, against Fortaleza, in Castelo, for the 20th round of Series A.

The unexpected time off is due to a calendar change carried out by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to prevent teams with athletes called to Brazil’s games in the qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup (2022) from being lacking in matches.

There are three players called up: goalkeeper Everson, left-back Guilherme Arana and forward Hulk. As a result, the game against Grmio, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Nationals, was postponed to a date that has yet to be defined.

During this time, Cuca intends to rest the most tired players and improve the physical part of those who need it. In addition to Diego Costa, the coach cited forward Keno as an athlete who needs to physically evolve to resume games.