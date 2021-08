Agribusiness entities release a statement in defense of democracy.| Photo: Michel Willian/Archive/Gazeta do Povo

Entities in the agro-industrial sector released this Monday (30) a note in defense of democracy in which they criticized “radical adventures” and “any harmful politicization or partisanship”. The text demands that Brazilian leaders are “up to Brazil”. The information was released by the newspaper O Globo.

“It is the Democratic Rule of Law that assures us this essential entrepreneurial freedom in a capitalist economy, which is the inverse of radical adventures, strikes and illegal strikes, of any harmful politicization or partisanship that, far from solving our problems, will certainly aggravate them” , says an excerpt from the manifest.

The agribusiness note was published on the same day that Febraban and other entities in the economic sector postponed the publication of a manifesto for harmony between the Three Powers. The agro-industrial sector reinforces the impact it has on the economy in the text released today. “Brazil is much bigger and better than the image we have projected to the world. This is costing us dearly and will take time to reverse,” says the note.

Signing the text are entities such as the Brazilian Agribusiness Association (Abag), Brazilian Association of Palm Oil Producers (Abrapalma), Brazilian Association of Vegetable Oil Manufacturers (Abiove), Brazilian Association of Vegetable Nutrition Technology Industries (Abisolo), among others.