Agroindustry entities oppose Fiesp and release their manifesto – 08/30/2021 – Market

A group of seven entities linked to agribusiness decided to publish their own manifesto in defense of institutions and the balance between the Powers of the Republic.

According to Marcello Brito, president of one of the signatories, Abag (Brazilian Agribusiness Association), these entities signed the manifesto that was under the management of Fiesp (Federation of Industries of São Paulo), scheduled to be published this Tuesday (31 ).

“In view of Fiesp’s decision, these entities thought it was better to manifest themselves in a joint and independent manner”, says Brito. “We understand that demonstrating is part of the republican spirit.”

In the text of the document, the entities affirm that they are “responsible for the generation of millions of jobs, for a strong participation in the balance of trade” and that they “need stability, legal security, harmony, in short, to be able to work.”

And they reinforce: “It is the Democratic Rule of Law that assures us this essential entrepreneurial freedom in a capitalist economy, which is the inverse of radical adventures, strikes and illegal strikes, of any harmful politicization or partisanship that, far from solving our problems, certainly it will aggravate them,” says the document.

The document is also signed by Abiove (Brazilian Association of Vegetable Oil Industries), Abisolo (Brazilian Association of Vegetable Nutrition Technology Industries), Abrapalma (palm oil products), Croplife (an entity that promotes research, development and innovation in areas of germplasm, biotechnology, plant defense and agriculture), Ibá (represents the pulp and paper industry) and Sindiveg (National Union of Plant Defense Products Industry).

See the full manifesto.

?

Manifestation of entities in the agro-industrial sector

The undersigned associative entities make public their concern with the current challenges to political-institutional harmony and, as a consequence, to economic and social stability in our country. We are responsible for the generation of millions of jobs, for a strong participation in the trade balance and as an expressive collection base for public taxes. Thus, on behalf of our sectors, we fulfill the duty of joining many other responsible voices, calling on our leaders to rise to the level of Brazil and its history, now on the verge of celebrating the bicentennial of independence.

The 1988 Constitution defined the Democratic Rule of Law within which we chose to live and build the Brazil we dream of. More than three decades of democratic trajectory, not without setbacks or frustrations, but also full of achievements and advances that we can be proud of. More than three decades of freedom and pluralism, with alternation of power in legitimate and frequent elections.

The economic and social development of Brazil, in order to be effective and sustainable, requires peace and tranquility, indispensable conditions to continue advancing in the civilizing journey of a fraternal and solidary nationality, which recognizes the majority without ignoring minorities, which welcomes and fosters diversity, that thrives on respectful confrontation between opposing ideas, without any kind of violence between people or groups. Above all, a society that no longer tolerates the misery and inequality that shame us so much.

The broad production chains and economic sectors that we represent need stability, legal security, harmony, in short, to be able to work. In a word, it is freedom we need —to undertake, generate and share wealth, to hire and market, in Brazil and abroad. It is the Democratic Rule of Law that assures us this essential entrepreneurial freedom in a capitalist economy, which is the inverse of radical adventures, strikes and illegal strikes, of any harmful politicization or partisanship that, far from solving our problems, will certainly aggravate them.

We are one of the largest economies on the planet, one of the most important countries in the world, in any respect, and we cannot present ourselves to the community of Nations as a society permanently stressed by endless crises or at risk of setbacks and institutional ruptures. Brazil is much bigger and better than the image we have projected to the world. This is costing us dear and will take time to reverse.

The modern Brazilian agribusiness has a success story recognized around the world, as a result of the innovation and sustainability that have made us a global agro-environmental power. We are the force of progress, of progress, of indispensable stability and not of avoidable crises. We will continue to contribute to building a future of prosperity and dynamism for Brazil, as we have been doing over the past few years. Brazil can count on our serious and demonstrably fruitful work.

bag

Abiove

Abyssole

Abrapalm

CropLife Brazil

Iba

sindiveg