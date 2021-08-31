Altair’s pawn dies at age 22 during US competition | São José do Rio Preto and Araçatuba

The pawn of Altair (SP), Amadeu Campos Silva, 22, died during a competition in the United States this Sunday (29). The information was released by the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) sports league.

According to PBR Brasil, the accident occurred during the Velocity Tour event in Fresno. Amadeu was even taken to the Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, California, but he could not resist his injuries.

In a statement, PBR informed that the young man had a promising career in the sport and traveled to the United States in 2017 and 2018 in search of the achievement of becoming world champion. In 2019, he managed to be runner-up in the Brazilian finals and debuted on the Velocity Tour in Edinburgh, Texas.

PBR Brazil lamented the death of young people on social networks

The cowboy rode in the PBR World Finals in the 2020 season and this year was looking to reach the elite level.

“Amadeu was a rising star in our sport; a cowboy with so much potential in and out of the arena. All of PBR and this sport extends thoughts, prayers and heartfelt condolences to Amadeu’s family and friends. night for them, and may Amadeu’s soul rest in peace forever,” lamented the PBR.