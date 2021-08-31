AMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX will have 18 Gbps and faster clock, surpassing RTX 3090 [RUMOR]

The supposed GPU must be based on the Navi chip that equips the RX 6900 XT LC

While AMD prepares to launch its new generation of RDNA 3 based GPUs next year she still must squeeze some more of the RDNA 2 based chips and launch a GPU faster than existing high-end Radeon RX 6900 XT of the company and the rival NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090.

According to the leaker Cyberpunkcat, in addition to showing an image, which seems to come out of these presentation slides, and some information, the video card in question will be stronger because of theSome adjustments in the frequencies of the graphics chip and memories. The RX 6900 XTX must be based on the variant Navi 21 XTXH.

The Radeon RX 6900 XTX must have a firepower of 24.93 TFLOPs. For comparison purposes, the RX 6900 XT reaches 23.04 TFLOPs like 2,250 MHz boost clock. For the RX 6900 XTX to reach this number of TFLOPs, a boost clock of 2,435 MHz, 8% gain on top of the current top of the line.



The other change would be in video memories. The image indicates that the video card in question must have memories operating at 18 Gbps, against the 16 Gbps from RX 6900 XT. The RX 6900 XTX would still have 16 GB GDDR6, but with 576 GB/s bandwidth, a 12.5% ​​increase over the benchmark GPU.

It would not be new to say that all these changes would impact the consumption of this video card. While the reference model based on the Navi 21 XT chip has a 300W TBP, it is believed that the supposed Radeon RX 6900 XTX would reach 350W with increasing frequency and faster memories.

In fact there is already a Radeon model using the Navi 21 XTXH variant, which is the RX 6900 XT LC (Liquid Cooled) and is a video card for mounted systems (OEM). Even though it says “Expanding the AMD RDNA family” in the image, there’s nothing to guarantee that it’s not another OEM model and it doesn’t end up coming to retail.

With Radeon RX 6900 XT fighting directly with GeForce RTX 3090, it is expected that the increment on this chip (Navi 21 XTXH) should distance AMD from NVIDIA in the fight for the top.

Via: WCCFtech