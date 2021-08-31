América surprises and announces the hiring of Argentine striker Mauro Zárate, ex-Boca – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Disclosure/America



America surprised everyone, acted in silence and announced this Monday (30) the hiring of experienced Argentine striker Mauro Zárate, 34 years old. The player was without a club and last defended Boca Juniors, from Argentina. He signed with Coelho until the end of this season. The information was disclosed first hand by reporter Thiago Reis from Itatiaia Radio.

Born in Marón and revealed at Vélez Sarsfield, Zárate defended several clubs in his career, including European ones. The Argentine has already played in Italian football (Lazio, Internazionale and Fiorentina), English football (Birmingham, West Ham, Queens Park Rangers and Watford) and also toured the Arab world.

Since leaving Boca, Zárate has been speculated in several clubs, including Brazilians. Coritiba and Vitória, who compete in the Brazilian Championship Series B, were appointed as probable destinations. The club from Bahia even admitted to the portal ge who had started conversations to settle the player’s hiring.

The last time Zárate took the field for an official match was in April this year, in Boca’s 3-1 defeat by Atlético Tucumán, in the Argentine Championship.

Check out Zárate’s record:

Full name: Mauro Matías Zárate Riga

Date of birth: 18/03/1987

Place of birth: Haedo, Argentina

Height: 1.75 m

Clubs: Velez Sarsfield; Al-Sadd; Birmingham City, Lazio; Internationale; West Ham United; Queens Park Rangers; Fiorentina; Watford; Al-Nasr; Velez Sarsfield and Boca Juniors

Main titles: World Under-20 Champion Argentine National Team (2007), Argentine Champion Clausura (2005), Argentine Super Cup (2014 and 2018), Argentine Championship (2019/2020), Italian Cup (2008/2009) and Italian Super Cup ( 2009).