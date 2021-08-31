Analysis: Fluminense should celebrate triumph over Bahia, but worry about acting | Rio de Janeiro

O Fluminense I could only think about winning. And won (by 2 to 0). Fact that should be celebrated. But it was far from showing good football this Monday, against Bahia, at Maracanã . After a bureaucratic first half, in which they did not suffer, but also did little harm (with the exception of Lucca’s free kick), Marcão’s team did practically nothing in the second stage and saw the three points threatened several times, but guaranteed the long-awaited triumph at lights-out with Bobadilla.

+ Marcão says that Fluminense knew how to suffer against Bahia and praises Arias: “It evolved absurdly”

1 of 6 Bobadilla, Fluminense, commemoration — Photo: André Durão / ge Bobadilla, Fluminense, commemoration — Photo: André Durão / ge

without winning the Brazilian championship since the beginning of July, Tricolor was tied in number of points (18) with América-MG, the first member of the relegation zone, and with Bahia himself, seeing himself “obliged” to assert his field command. After 18 days closed for the restoration of the pitch, Maracanã once again hosted a game – and, in fact, it looked like better conditions.

For the match, Marcão suffered some casualties: Egidio was spared by the “marathon” of games, Caio Paulista is still not 100% recovered from the pain in his right thigh, Gabriel Teixeira once again complained of muscle discomfort, and Abel Hernández and Luiz Henrique were suspended. In this way, Danilo Barcelos took over at left-back, and Jhon Arias made his debut as a starter in attack, alongside Lucca and Fred.

+ One day after his daughter’s birth, Yago celebrates Fluminense’s victory: “Inexplicable feeling”

2 of 6 Arias, Fluminense — Photo: Lucas Merçon / Fluminense FC Arias, Fluminense — Photo: Lucas Merçon / Fluminense FC

With different characteristics from Luiz Henrique and with another football than presented last Thursday, when he did poorly in his first game with the tricolor shirt, the Colombian left a positive impression, especially for the first half, when he was the most lucid piece in the middle. ahead of Fluminense.

Lacking in creativity, the Tricolor proved to be slow and with difficulty in leaving the ball. Arias, then, was the one who looked for the game the most and tried to get good tables – the main one came out at the 24th of the first stage, with Fred, who ended up kicking weakly for Matheus Teixeira’s calm defense. (see below).

Acting on the left side, the Colombian, even, could have had more success in quick plays, but Danilo Barcelos did not “strengthen”. It’s also worth testing it with more buoyancy inside, and not so open.

+ Fluminense performances: Lucca and Bobadilla score, and Arias makes a good 1st time, but the team plays poorly

At 24 minutes of the 1st half – sure submission by Fred do Fluminense against Bahia

Dependent on Martinelli and Yago to create and attack in numerical quantities superior to Bahia, Fluminense didn’t find alternatives, since the duo ran into strong marks and didn’t live a big night. The solution, again, was the set ball. And it’s great that it’s a tricolor weapon, the problem is being the only one.

Yago suffered a frontal foul, but not so close to the area, and Lucca surprised him by charging with category. Of the team’s last 10 goals (already counting the two this second), nine were born from penalties, fouls or corners, leaving the doubt: how else can the team be effective?

3 of 6 Lucca, André, Fluminense, commemoration — Photo: André Durão / ge Lucca, André, Fluminense, commemoration — Photo: André Durão / ge

Despite the lack of creativity in the offensive system, “behind” the team did not suffer any scares and, until the break, they played another compact and safe match under the command of Marcão. The scenario, however, changed in the second half.

The team lowered the marking lines a lot and called Bahia to their field, but found themselves cornered, unable to get out at speed to exploit the counterattacks. Under pressure, the defense no longer showed the same security, and the equalizing goal seemed a matter of time. The (lack of) opposing aim, the crossbar (twice) and luck helped.

Fluminense x Bahia numbers Flu Finalizations Bahia completions Corners for the Flu Corners for Bahia 1st time 4 1 two 0 2nd half two 9 1 8 Total 6 10 3 8

4 of 6 Martinelli, Fluminense — Photo: Lucas Merçon / Fluminense FC Martinelli, Fluminense — Photo: Lucas Merçon / Fluminense FC

Marcao also took a while to move. The first substitution happened only after 20 minutes, with Bobadilla in place of Fred, who didn’t make a good start. The idea was that shirt 19, with his strength, could help in marking, but also (and mainly) hold the ball in attack. The problem was precisely the ball getting to the attack.

The other moves were only at 35, with Nonato and Cazares in the spots of Martinelli and Lucca. Seven minutes later, it was Manoel’s turn to be called in place of Arias. Completely cornered, Fluminense clearly only thought about holding back the result. Dangerous…

At 50, however, what was less likely, happened: Tricolor reached the second goal, ensuring victory. And, “for a change”, from a set ball: Bobadilla took advantage of Matheus Teixeira’s rebound after a free kick by Cazares to score.

5 of 6 Nonato and Bobadilla celebrate Fluminense’s goal over Bahia — Photo: André Durão / ge Nonato and Bobadilla celebrate Fluminense’s goal over Bahia — Photo: André Durão / ge

The result not only brought relief, but should also give confidence to the team, which faces Juventude next Thursday, in a game postponed for the 14th round of the Brasileirão. A new victory at Maracanã leaves the team in eighth place on the leaderboard and six points behind the Z-4, which only reinforces how important it was to overcome Bahia.

It is worth remembering that this was only Marcão’s third game ahead of the team (and his first victory). Last season, the coach also took a long time to get into gear: he only won in the fourth game and even suffered a 5-0 rout for Corinthians before settling a streak of seven unbeaten games. It is valid, then, to worry about acting, but not to doubt Marcão’s work, which naturally, like any other, requires time.