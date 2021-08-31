And now? What Real Madrid intends to do about Mbappé if it doesn’t reach an agreement with PSG

O Real Madrid suspended negotiations for the hiring of Mbappé this Monday afternoon (30), as confirmed by ESPN. However, sources in the middle of Madrid admit the possibility that on Tuesday (31) there will be a last attempt, after talks held over the weekend between Florentino Pérez and representatives of Qatar.

O PSG believes that the offer is insufficient and, in addition, is finding it difficult to find a replacement, according to sources informed ESPN. For now, for Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of the Paris Saint-Germain, nothing changed.

THE ESPN announced on Thursday that Real Madrid’s second offer would be for €180m (£1.1bn), including variables. At the time, sources at the Parisian club admitted that negotiations would begin that very night.

After a weekend of comings and goings, PSG did not respond to Real Madrid’s offer and, therefore, the merengue board interrupted negotiations.

The operation’s sources admit two key factors for the French ”silence”. The first is that PSG wants more money for the player. In fact, despite information from Spain pointing to an increase in the offer to 200 million euros (R$1.2 billion), sources at the Parisian club deny this increase. The second is that the lack of replacement warranty to replace the attacker is also complicating the business.

THE ESPN reported over the weekend that PSG sporting director Leonardo’s targets were Richarlison, Haaland and Lewandowski.

With this, other sources consulted by the ESPN, of the two clubs, inform that it is still early to close the operation, since the market will be open until 23:59 this Tuesday (31).

PSG continues to impose its criteria when selling the 22-year-old player. Leonardo himself stated in an interview last week that his club will sell “on your terms”. For this reason, the second offer by Mbappé was not answered. Sources from the French organization insist that for 180 million euros the ace will not be sold.

However, Real Madrid works with a plan B. If Mbappé does not arrive in this transfer window, the club will immediately activate a new script to sign the Frenchman from January 1st. However, the meringues intend to stay alert and fear for the striker’s contract renewal with PSG, as despite the athlete having rejected two offers for an extension of the contract, he can be convinced by Messi, Sergio Ramos and Neymar to continue at Parque dos Príncipes.

On the other hand, Florentino Pérez wants Mbappé to lead a new team, replacing the image of Cristiano Ronaldo, being the club’s new big name along with the new renovation of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.