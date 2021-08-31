Aniversariante, Gabigol, from Flamengo, attacks with a rapper and releases music with Papatinho | Flamengo

Flamengo’s top scorer, Gabigol launched into a new career this Monday. On his 25th birthday, the forward showed his rapper facet by rhyming in “Sei Lá”, a track produced by Rio beatmaker Papatinho. He asked for the song at Fantástico when he scored three goals over Santos, last Saturday.

In the track, Gabigol becomes Lil Gabi and makes rhymes typical of trap, a subgenre of rap, with doses of self-exaltation that culminate in the line: “If I’m on the field, your defeat is certain”.

1 of 2 Goal by Gabigol in Santos x Flamengo — Photo: Agif Gabigol’s goal in Santos x Flamengo — Photo: Agif

Gabigol and Papatinho met in 2019. They became friends, and the attacker started to frequent the producer’s studio in Rio de Janeiro. A rap fan, the attacker had already expressed his desire to participate in a song.

– I already had this idea in my head, to create a song, to be able to participate in a recording. It’s something that catches my attention, I really like this creative process and I believe it will be a great sound. The guys are going to tie up,” said Gabigol.

The song also features rapper Choji. To record the song, Gabigol had the help of Papatinho.

– Gabriel knows everything about trap, follows the scene and had already said that at some point he would like to try singing. The thing flowed naturally. I remembered Choji’s composition and guided Gabi. Due to his familiarity with the genre, he managed to do well and the result was incredible – said Papatinho.

Gabigol also took advantage of his birthday to launch an official internet store, where he will concentrate the sale of his licensed products.