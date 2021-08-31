Antonela says she was left by her husband and haters blame

Antonela Avellaneda announced on Instagram that she was left by her husband after controversies involving her participation in the reality “Ilha Record” (Record TV). “Unfortunately, my husband left me, not for the facts, as it was just a misunderstanding, but for the mistreatment of all of you.”

“People don’t know the damage caused by every comment, every aggression on social media,” wrote the former BBB, who also said haters on fake profiles motivated the breakup: “No limits, they destroy people, generations of fake moralists “, completed Antonela.

Married for three years to businessman Tati Fdez, as she revealed after leaving “Ilha Record”, Antonela was involved in a series of controversies inside and outside the program. One, with hypnologist and ex-BBB 20 Pyong Lee.

Duvet with Pyong Lee

When the reality’s first headline was released on Record, a scene of the two under the duvet caught the public’s attention. At the time, rumors were already circulating that in reality Pyong he had betrayed his wife, Sammy Lee, with Antonela.

Sammy even denied the veracity of the rumors, but after the teaser was aired, he announced the end of his marriage to the hypnotist. Antonela also spoke: she said that the audience would draw their own conclusions when seeing the scene.

When the scene finally aired, the audience was divided: the Argentine was “out” of Pyong, but then the ex-BBB continued sharing the bed and exchanging affection with her. For some, even without kissing, this is already a betrayal.

On Twitter, Valesca Popozuda said: “If it’s my husband or boyfriend and I was ‘ti-ti-ti’ I would be very P*TA. I wouldn’t accept it, there was no respect from both sides”. Even Pyong himself talked about how the scenes could make his wife jealous.

‘We combine strategy’

Eliminated from the reality show last week, Antonela told in an interview with Hugo Gloss that everything was a combined strategy between her and her husband, including the atmosphere with Pyong Lee. “Part of a great strategy that I set up outside here, before entering”.

“We combined the strategy,” he said. “Each movement, each word, we even combined what would be like my alliances,” said the model, who confirmed that her businessman husband supported her participation in the reality show and approved the strategy.