Apple confirms sound issues on iPhone 12 and 12 Pro and performs free repair

Apple acknowledged on Monday (30) that a “very small percentage” of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models are experiencing sound issues. If you experience problems making or receiving calls, your device must be part of the affected devices and can be repaired free of charge, even out of warranty.

The problem has been noticed by users of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models and, according to information from Apple itself, it covers smartphones produced between October 2020 and April 2021. listening to music, playing games or watching videos, the error is only noticed during phone calls.

Problem only affects 6.1 inch models of the iPhone 12 line (Image: Mark Chan/Unsplash)

Apple claims the issue affects a few iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models, with the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max not showing the same error.

For now, all repairable models are covered by Apple’s official one-year warranty, which means that even devices purchased at launch can still be repaired free of charge. Despite this, Apple has guaranteed that even non-warranted and non-Apple Care+ devices can be repaired at no additional cost for up to 2 years after device activation.

Users must activate support online or physically at an Apple Store or authorized store (Photo: Mihály Köles/Unsplash)

After contacting Apple support, taking the device to an Apple Store or Authorized Store, your iPhone will be examined to see if it is eligible for recall. Any damage to the device must be repaired in order for the sound issue to be corrected, and Apple points out that smartphones with cracked or broken screens are likely to be replaced and may incur an additional cost.

In the coming weeks, Apple is expected to hold its big event to announce the new iPhone 13, models that are expected with minor and major design changes, including a smaller notch with a new Face ID set to recognize masked users, new camera sensors even more powerful, bigger batteries on all models and 120 Hz Pro Motion screen for the most powerful duo.

Source: Apple