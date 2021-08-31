Apple Pay is now available on Nubank; see how to use

After a long wait, Nubank customers will finally be able to make payments with Apple Pay. Fintech announced this Tuesday (31) the new feature on its Twitter. Now, users who use the iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac will be able to use Nubank credit or debit cards — either roxinho or Ultravioleta — to make payments.

Guys, come here. We are VERY happy to announce Apple Pay and Nubank! Now together, bringing our customers a way to make payments even easier, faster and safer. More information here: https://t.co/zIMbVJZBrk — Nubank (@nubank) August 31, 2021

News of Apple Pay’s integration with Nubank was announced in early July, when the Ultraviolet card was unveiled to the public. Today, the option is available to everyone who has an Apple device — among those mentioned above.

How it works?

In short, Apple Pay works like a digital wallet. This means that, through the Wallet application, the user can make payments only with Touch ID or Face ID authentication, without needing a physical card.

To add the Nubank card to Apple Pay, simply access the bank’s application, choose between the physical or virtual card, click on “Configure” and access the option “Add to Apple Pay”. Once this is done, the user will be redirected to the Wallet application to complete the necessary settings.

To find out if an establishment accepts this form of payment, check the presence of symbols referring to Apple Pay:

(Source: Nubank/Reproduction)

It is noteworthy that the release of the functionality will be performed from gradually for all customers.