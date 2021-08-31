Application of the first and second doses against covid-19 continues on Tuesday (31) – Acorda Cidade

Published on 08/30/2021 18:49.

Adolescents aged 12 to 17 years with comorbidities will also be vaccinated.

Photo: Thiago Paixão

wake up city

This Tuesday (31), the Municipal Health Department (SMS) continues with the application of the first and second doses for people aged 18 or over (born until August 31, 2003), pregnant and postpartum women (up to 45 days after childbirth) from 18 years old. The application of the first dose for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years with comorbidities also continues. Check out the vaccination sites:

18 YEARS OR OLDER, PREGNANT AND PUERPERAL

This public can be vaccinated at the Urban Social Center (CSU), and in the districts of Feira de Santana, from 8 am to 4 pm. It is mandatory to present RG, CPF and proof of residence in the name of the person to be vaccinated, father or mother or with some proof of bond. If rented, a document that proves the lease.

In cases where the residence is in the name of the spouse or ex-spouse, it is necessary to present the marriage or divorce certificate. At the vaccination site, screening teams make a consultation of the SUS card to confirm residence in Feira de Santana.

A medical prescription is required for postpartum women and pregnant women after an individualized assessment of risk and benefits. It is noteworthy that those who are over 18 years old and have not yet been vaccinated can also receive the dose.

ADOLESCENTS WITH Comorbidity

Vaccination takes place at the Urban Social Center (CSU), Cidade Nova neighborhood, from 8 am to 4 pm. Adolescents can only be vaccinated if they are accompanied by a guardian, carrying a medical report proving the comorbidity, a vaccination card (if you have one), in addition to a RG, SUS card and proof of residence. (Check the comorbidities here)

SECOND DOSE

PFIZER

The application of the second dose of Pfizer vaccine will be held in the auditorium of the State University of Feira de Santana (UEFS), from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, for people with an appointment until September 2nd. It is worth noting that it will not be possible to advance the vaccination beyond that date. Only those who are within the recommended period, according to the date on the vaccination booklet, will be able to receive the second dose.

CORONAVAC AND ASTRAZENECA/OXFORD

The application of the second dose of CoronaVac and AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines for people in the recommended period will be at the Urban Social Center (CSU), Basic Health Units (UBS), districts and 21 Family Health Units (USF). ) – check the list at the end of the article. Vaccination takes place from 8am to 4pm.

To receive the second dose, it is mandatory to bring the vaccination card with proof of the first dose, ID, CPF, SUS card and proof of residence.

Check the list of Basic Health Units (UBS):

UBS Cassa / Address: Rua Frei Aureliano Grotamares, S/N, Capuchinhos.

UBS Subaé / Address: Rua 2ª Travessa Politeama, S/N, Subaé.

UBS Caseb 1 / Address: Rua Japan, S/N, Caseb.

UBS Caseb 2 / Address: São Valentin Street, S/N, Caseb.

UBS Baraúnas / Address: Rua Petronílio Pinto, 186, Baraúnas.

UBS Irmã Dulce / Address: 1,759 Cupertino Lacerda street, Brasília.

UBS Mangabeira / Address: Avenida Tupinambá, S/N, Mangabeira.

UBS Serraria Brasil / Address: Rua Cupertino Lacerda, 297, Brasília.

UBS Jardim Cruzeiro / Address: Rua Miguel Calmon, S/N, Jardim Cruzeiro.

UBS Dispensary Santana / Address: Rua Mercúrio, 320, Jardim Acácia.

UBS Urban Social Center (CSU) / Address: Rua Tostão, S/N, Cidade Nova.