Arana exalts Everson and Hulk and shows gratitude to Atltico for being called up

Left-back Guilherme Arana showed gratitude to Atltico after presenting himself with the Brazilian national team this Monday. At a press conference, the 24-year-old highlighted the confidence he gained by putting together good performances with the alvinegra shirt – which accredited him to be called up. Atltico has this share of confidence in my work. When we’re doing well, Tite is always watching. I hope to maintain regularity and stay in the national team. The first objective was to be called up for the Olympic team. Everything worked out,” he said. .

“Player needs sequence and confidence. I come from games after games for my club. This makes me more confident. When a player has a sequence he feels better and the performance better,” added the full-back.

Players present Brazilian national team

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Lucas Figueiredo/CBF There is no description for this image or gallery

Athletic Companions

In addition to Arana, Atltico gave away goalkeeper Everson and forward Hulk Seleo Brasileira. The left-back praised his teammates.

“Happy for both. Everson is his first time in the National Team. He comes from a great season as well and is doing very well at Atltico. The Hulk is already old at home, he doesn’t have anything to talk about either. He’s scoring many goals and being a differential at Atltico . This opportunity for him is very valid. He is a fellow who tells us many stories at the concentration,” he said.

Atltico players called up since 2011 There is no description for this image or gallery

Matches

The trio alvinegro is available to Brazil for three qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar (2022):