Are the Islamic State and the Taliban enemies? Understand terrorist attack in Kabul

While these two Islamic groups are similar in some ideological ways, they are enemies in practice – and the Islamic State’s Afghanistan arm is so dangerous that the Taliban and the US have on occasion collaborated (with many caveats, of course ) to fight them.

That is why the suicide terrorist attack carried out last Thursday (26) at one of the entrances to the international airport in Kabul, the Afghan capital, worries not only the Americans, but also the Islamic group that has just taken control of the country. At least 170 Afghan civilians died, in addition to 13 soldiers from the Western forces organizing the evacuation.

The Islamic State of Khorasan (EI-K, or Isil-K) – as the cell of the group operating in central Asia is known – takes a historical name: in Antiquity and the Middle Ages, that was how the Persians (and later the Arab caliphates) called their domains farther east, in what is now the territories of countries like Afghanistan and Pakistan.

EI-K emerged in January 2015, independently of the original EI, as a breakaway from the Taliban and other smaller groups. Only later were they officially recognized by the leaders in Iraq and Syria, and since then it is estimated that they have already received more than US$ 100 million in investments from the matrix.

The EI-K has conquered recruited guerrillas from local tribes and other armed groups, conquered provinces in northern Afghanistan and, although at its height it had no more than 4,000 members (UN estimate), by 2018 it was already the fourth terrorist cell most lethal in the world. By the end of 2019, the Americans and their Afghan allies managed to surrender 1,400 EI-K fighters and their families, but the group has not gone extinct.

“The Taliban managed to curb the group by attacking EI-K positions and personnel. These clashes have often occurred in parallel with US and Afghan ground and air operations, although it is not yet clear to what extent these operations were coordinated,” they write on the website. the conversation Amira Jadoon, a terrorism expert at the US Military Academy at West Point, and Andrew Mines, a researcher in the George Washington University extremism program.

The fact that the Taliban accepts a dialogue with the US, albeit in a very limited way, is also a source of disgust on the part of the dissent that formed EI-K.

The Tablen – whose name literally means “students” – established itself in the early 1990s as one of the forces that vied for command of Afghanistan after the withdrawal of the Soviet military. Many groups of jihadist guerrillas – who first fought the USSR and then fought each other – used weapons supplied by the US via Pakistan in the 1980s with the aim of destabilizing the communist regime.

According to expert Carter Malkasian, the Taliban was especially efficient in overcoming tribal conflicts because its hierarchy and organization are based on the precepts of the Islamic religion, one of the only elements that unify the dozens of ethnic groups in the Afghan territory – mostly agrarian and stage of endless local disputes. They seized power in 1996, implanted a government riddled with human rights violations, and were defeated in 2001 by the US-led coalition. Now they are back in control of Afghanistan.

expansionist ambitions

Simply put, the EI-K accuses the Taliban of aiming to found “only” their emirate in Afghanistan, confined to the borders that already exist. In their interpretation, the only correct way to act is to found a great caliphate, ruled by someone who is a legitimate political-religious successor to Muhammad, capable of unifying the Islamic countries and subjecting them equally to the laws of the Koran.

The caliphates were originally the vast Islamic empires of the Middle Ages, which at their maximum extent (between 650 AD and 750 AD) ranged from present-day Afghanistan in the far east to the Iberian Peninsula in the far west, occupying the north from Africa, Iran, the Middle East, the Caucasus and central Asia. With the exception of current Spain, Portugal, Israel and Armenia, all territories that were Islamic domains at that time mostly follow the religion today.

It wasn’t always like this. Unlike what the Islamic State currently preaches, the original caliphates were tolerant of other religions. Most of the territories occupied by the followers of Muhammad, in the beginning, were ex-Roman possessions and, because of that, had mostly Christian populations (Roman Catholics and Orthodox) or Zoroasters (the faith of Persia). Jews were also common. They were all free citizens. Science and art prospered among the Arabs – far more than in Catholic Europe.