Arsenal confirms Willian’s termination and departure to Corinthians: “New opportunity” | corinthians

In an official note published this Monday afternoon, Arsenal confirmed the termination of the contract “by mutual agreement” of attacking midfielder Willian to return to Brazil and defend Corinthians, with whom it has a contract valid until 2023.

– He had two more years on his contract, but after positive and constructive discussions with him and his team, he is leaving for a new opportunity with Corinthians in Brazil, where he started his career – says part of the note.

– The termination of the contract is subject to the complement of regulatory processes – complete.

See how Corinthians intends to play Willian

Willian is expected in Brazil this Wednesday, the day of Timão’s 111th anniversary, just when he should be announced by the club. It will be the fifth signing for the season. He will leave England this Tuesday.

Willian’s bond with the London club was valid for another two years, but the athlete entered into an agreement with the English for the early termination. Corinthians is negotiating the sponsorship of a company in the digital segment to help defray the costs of the operation.

Corinthians lived a Monday of some concern with the issue of time to make the negotiation happen, but remained optimistic and now finalizes the preparations for the announcement of the player, which will take place precisely on September 1st.

Willian signed his contract with Arsenal on Monday — Photo: Getty Images

Last week, Corinthians presented a proposal to the athlete. With no offers from Europe, the 33-year-old attacking midfielder submitted a verbal agreement with Timão for a contract valid until the end of 2023.

Free on the market, Willian can now make his return to Timon official. The subject was already treated with optimism and even taken for granted by people close to the player.

Revealed by Timon’s base, Willian has been in Europe since 2007. He has played for Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), Anzhi (Russia), Chelsea (England) and Arsenal (England). Before Willian, Corinthians has already signed midfielders Giuliano and Renato Augusto, right-back João Pedro and forward Roger Guedes.