Arsenal informs Willian of termination and player’s transfer to Corinthians

Arsenal confirmed, this Monday (30), through an official note on its website, the contractual termination with Willian. He had a contract until June 2023, but, according to the club, preferred “a new opportunity at Corinthians.”

“We reached a mutual agreement with Willian to terminate his effective contract today. He had two more years on his contract, but after recent positive and constructive conversations, he will leave the club for another opportunity at Corinthians, where he started his career,” he wrote the London team.

“Everyone at Arsenal wishes Willian and his family the best for the future. Termination of the contract is subject to regulatory processes,” added Arsenal, in a statement.

Willian therefore leaves Arsenal after a season, after arriving free from Chelsea, the Gunners’ great rivals. He played in 38 matches, scoring a goal and being responsible for seven assists.

The attacking midfielder returns to Corinthians, where he was formed, 14 years after leaving Brazil. In 2007, he signed with Shakhtar Donetsk and then moved to Anzhi, from Russia, before arriving in England, more precisely Chelsea.

According to the report of the TNT Sports, Willian already has a verbal agreement with Corinthians for a contract until 2023. He will be the fourth reinforcement to arrive at Alvinegro. Before him, midfielders Giuliano and Renato Augusto and striker Roger Guedes closed.