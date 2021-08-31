As Brazilian book market increased sales abroad and profited more in the 1st half of 2021 than in the entire 2020 | Pop & Art

Brazilian books and copyrights of national works are exportable, are successful abroad and are profitable. In just six months, the value of sales exceeded that collected last year as a whole: in the first half of this year, books and rights sold totaled US$ 650,000 (approximately R$ 3,350). In the 12 months of 2020, the market earned US$ 636 thousand.

The data are from Brazilian Publishers, a project for the internationalization of Brazilian content carried out in partnership by the Brazilian Book Chamber (CBL) and the Brazilian Export and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil).

First, the reheating of the book market around the world helped to boost sales of national products abroad.

But an intense work of dissemination also enters into this account:

Brazilian market representatives increased their presence in two important niches: book fairs and business roundtables. Brazilian books were exhibited in Bologna (Italy) and London (England). And in the second half, they have a guaranteed presence at fairs in Frankfurt (Germany) and Guadalajara (Mexico).

The book catalog has also increased. New publishers started to make their works available to the international market.

The Translation Support Grant program helped smaller publishers make their books available in multiple languages. By the end of the year, eight books that won the grant will be sold in France, Egypt, Mexico and Mozambique.

From sold out Machado de Assis to Krenak success

2 of 2 Indigenous leader, environmentalist and writer, Ailton Krenak is considered one of the main indigenous leaders in Brazil — Photo: Neto Gonçalves Indigenous leader, environmentalist and writer, Ailton Krenak is considered one of the main indigenous leaders in Brazil — Photo: Neto Gonçalves

Very Brazilian books tend to please and arouse the curiosity of the gringos. Last year, Machado de Assis’s “Posthumous Memories of Brás Cubas” was re-released with a new translation in the United States and sold out in a day.

But outsiders aren’t just interested in the classics. The interest in religion, customs and native populations in Brazil are also successful.

According to CBL, two major sales highlights this year were the books “Life is not useful” and “Ideas to postpone the end of the world” launched in 2020 and 2019 by indigenous leader Ailton Krenak. Titles on Afro-Brazilian religions also sold a lot.

Good sales in Brazil too

VIDEO: Books nominated on TikTok enter best seller lists in Brazil

In the country, the book market is also going through a good phase. In the first period of this year, 28 million works were sold. In the same period last year, the volume was 18.9 million. O increase represents 48.5% in sales volume and the sector’s recovery from the pandemic.