Assault in Araçatuba is the most violent action in 2 years in SP

The attack orchestrated by a group of heavily armed men at dawn today in Araçatuba (SP), 519 kilometers from the capital of São Paulo, is identified by the Brazilian Public Security Forum as the most violent of the tactics that became known as the “new cangaço” in the last two years in the state of São Paulo.

Rifle-armed criminals blew up ATMs, used hostages as human shields in their escape, scattered explosives through the streets, set fire to vehicles to isolate the city and even used drones to monitor an action that left at least three people dead and four others injured.

Araçatuba’s action was only less violent compared to the attempted robbery of ATMs on April 4, 2019 in Guararema, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, which had 11 suspects killed after an exchange of fire with the police.

A survey based on data from public security agencies accounted for more than 30 actions of this type since the beginning of 2018 in the state of São Paulo. However, these attacks are usually carried out in small towns, with few police officers and during the night.

After the attack, military police from the Gate (Special Tactical Actions Group) and from the Coe (Special Command and Operations) moved from São Paulo to the city to support searches and collection of explosives.

The secretary of Public Security of São Paulo, Colonel Álvaro Batista Camilo, affirmed that the gang benefited from privileged information to carry out the action. “It’s another action with privileged information, and investigations are already underway to reach the authors,” said Camilo at a press conference.

Attack on Araçatuba

The action in Araçatuba, a municipality with 200,000 inhabitants and with the largest police structure to react, surprised the experts heard by UOL. They understand that there has been an increase in boldness and even in planning in this type of action, which includes monitoring local police, well-defined escape routes and choosing criminals who are experts in the use of explosives and high-caliber weapons.

Araçatuba is different from the pattern, because it does not repeat the model of attacks on inner cities where there is no police structure. Before, they were actions that only brought fear and panic to the population. Now, they took deaths”

Renato Sérgio de Lima, President of the Brazilian Forum on Public Security

According to him, the arsenal of criminals involved in the attack was also surprised by the use of various types of explosives. “This reveals that there is a message that the criminals wanted to give. And the police need to say what that message is,” he said.

Use of drones surprised, says expert

Rafael Alcadipani, a professor at FGV (Getúlio Vargas Foundation) in Public Administration and a specialist in Security, said that the action surprised even the authorities due to the use of previously unexplored resources in this type of crime, such as the drones that monitored the movement through the city.

“There was innovation with the use of explosives and drones. It seems that criminals are becoming more specialized and organized. They are improving the way to carry out this type of attack. They are cinematic crimes, with the use of extreme violence. Unfortunately, the state can’t give an adequate answer”, he analyzed.

According to him, this type of crime is usually articulated with a kind of outsourced support from members of the PCC (First Command of the Capital).

What is “new bandit”

The term refers to criminals who invaded Northeastern cities in the early 20th century to rob banks and strong cars. At the time, Virgulino Ferreira da Silva, Lampião, the most famous cangaceiro in history, acted.

The tactic is usually the same: criminals with high-caliber weapons and explosives generate panic in the population and leave the city.

The actions of the “new cangaço” may have members of criminal factions, especially the PCC. But they are usually not financed by the criminal organization, which may rent weapons and logistical items.