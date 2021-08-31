Assault in Araçatuba: what the cities attacked by the crimes of the ‘Novo Cangaço’ have in common

Two people trapped in the hood of a car used by robbers in Araçatuba

Burglars arrested two people in a car to serve as ‘shields’ against gunfire

Dozens of heavily armed men with rifles, bulletproof vests, armored cars and using people as human shields, star in cinematographic scenes of bank robberies in inner cities. Horror scenes, which often ended in deaths, became frequent in Brazil.

The last one was at dawn on Monday (30/08), in Araçatuba, in the interior of São Paulo. In the incident, which ended with at least three people dead – two residents and one suspected of participating in the crime – even had the installation of 40 explosives triggered by heat and movement detectors.

The action, which began around midnight and ended about two hours later, had the use of drones, to monitor the arrival of police, and vehicles set on fire on highways to make access to crime scenes difficult.

The bandits invaded two branches in Araçatuba. One of them, which works as a regional treasury, had its vault, underground, invaded by robbers. On Monday, criminals blew up ATMs. The amount taken by the gang was not informed by the police.