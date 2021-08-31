At the center of controversy with Febraban, a note calling for political pacification will be postponed, says Fiesp

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – A note signed by various entities calling for political pacification will have its publication postponed, reported on Monday the Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo), which is captaining the onslaught, claiming interest shown by other associations as well. participate in the initiative.

The note, which calls for political pacification and institutional stability, had the support of Febraban, an association that brings together banks in the country. But Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil, which are controlled by the Union, threatened to leave the entity if it were published, considering that it marked a political stance against the Jair Bolsonaro government, said two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The decision to postpone the disclosure was taken by the president of Fiesp, Paulo Skaf, said the organisation’s press office. Skaf had set the deadline for membership until last Friday, but decided to extend it to throughout this week. There is no forecast of a new date for the publication of the note, which was previously expected for this week, added the press office.

This Monday, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said that the information he received was that it would have been a suggestion by Febraban to transform what would be a text defending democracy into an attack on the government. “Then the Fiesp itself would have said ‘so I’m not going to make this manifesto’, and the manifesto seems to have even been suspended because of this, they are not reaching an agreement”, said Guedes.

In a statement, the bank entity denied having participated in the drafting of a text with attacks on the government and stated that the manifesto submitted by Fiesp called for collaboration between the Powers of the Republic and warned of the effects of the institutional climate on expectations and activity. The text, according to Febraban, is the result of joint preparation by representatives from various sectors, including finance.

According to Fiesp’s advisors, the note was debated between the organization’s president, Paulo Skaf, and the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

On condition of anonymity, two sources of the economic team said that the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, was especially uncomfortable with the note and contacted Bolsonaro to express his annoyance.

After the conversation, the topic was debated within the government over the weekend and it was agreed that both Caixa and Banco do Brasil would leave Febraban if the manifesto was published with the entity’s signature.

Febraban stated in its note that it does not comment on positions attributed to its members. The organization said it had submitted the Fiesp text to its own governance, which approved having its signature on the material.

One of the sources of the economic team said that, due to the disagreement, the government wanted each bank to sign for itself.

The Ministry of Economy ended up evaluating, internally, that the issue ended up gaining more importance than it should, the source added, since the tone of the note was not directed to the Executive in particular, and with the controversy having been enough to raise in agents market, the reading of political interference in institutions from the threat of public banks to leave Febraban.

