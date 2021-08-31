Athletic second club that spent the most on signings in South America

In a report released by FIFA, this Monday (8/30), the athletic appears in second place in South American club ranking who invested the most in signing players in the last ten years (2011-2020). The list includes 20 teams, and the rooster it’s just below the Flamengo in relation to expenses with transfers. The values were not mentioned in the entity’s research.
According to data presented by FIFA, Atltico signed 74 players in the period. Flamengo had 20 fewer admissions. However, the amounts paid by Rubro-negro were higher.
The Rio club is responsible for the three biggest signings in the history of Brazilian football: Peter, for R$87 million; Gabriel Barbosa, for R$79 million; and of arrascaeta, for R$ 63.7 million. All negotiations were completed by the end of 2020.
Juniors mouth, Corinthians and palm trees complete the ‘top 5’ on the FIFA list. O cruise appears in ninth place among the South American clubs that invested the most in signings in the last decade. In the gallery below, see the complete ranking.
South American clubs that spent the most on signings from 2011 to 2020
