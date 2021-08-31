Athletic second club that spent the most on signings in South America

Atltico was the second club that spent the most on signings in South American football in the past decade (Photo: YURI EDMUNDO/AFP) In a report released by FIFA, this Monday (8/30), the athletic appears in second place in South American club ranking who invested the most in signing players in the last ten years (2011-2020). The list includes 20 teams, and the rooster it’s just below the Flamengo in relation to expenses with transfers. The values ​​were not mentioned in the entity’s research.

According to data presented by FIFA, Atltico signed 74 players in the period. Flamengo had 20 fewer admissions. However, the amounts paid by Rubro-negro were higher.

The Rio club is responsible for the three biggest signings in the history of Brazilian football: Peter, for R$87 million; Gabriel Barbosa, for R$79 million; and of arrascaeta, for R$ 63.7 million. All negotiations were completed by the end of 2020.