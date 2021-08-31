Athletico Paranaense – Official Site » Hurricane trains for the first match of the 2021 Paranaense semifinal

Yes, the State Championship is back. And four matches separate Athletico Paranaense from four-time champions in the competition. Therefore, Rubro-Negro is already working hard for the first duel against FC Cascavel, for the first leg of the semifinal.

The game starts at 3:20 pm this Wednesday (1st), at the Joaquim Américo Stadium, in Curitiba. And of course, with live streaming here by Hurricane Live and full coverage here at athletico.com.br.

Week began with technical and tactical work at CAT Caju

After Saturday (28) match against Palmeiras in São Paulo (SP), the athletic team returned to Curitiba at dawn on Sunday (29). The training schedule was resumed this Monday afternoon (30), at CAT Caju.

The cast started working at the gym, with strength maintenance work. He went to the field soon after, where the players participated in training that covered technical and tactical aspects. Soon after the move, the group was released.

Week’s agenda

The schedule includes another training session, scheduled for this Tuesday (31) at the Joaquim Américo Stadium. Opportunity in which coach António Oliveira defines the team that faces FC Cascavel the following day.

For athletes called up for the first match of the PR 2021 semifinal, the concentration period starts on the same day. For players who will not participate in this midweek game, another move is scheduled for Wednesday morning (1st), at CAT Caju.

How is Paraná 2021

Athletico Paranaense is the only team in the capital that continues in the dispute for the State 2021 title. Rubro-Negro finished the first phase with the third best campaign – in 11 games, they won five wins, one draw and suffered five defeats.

In the quarterfinals, he eliminated Paraná Clube after passing the opponent with a 2-0 victory at Durival Britto e Silva Stadium (24/05) and one goalless draw at Joaquim Américo (16/06).

Second place in the classification phase, FC Cascavel had 17 points in the initial stage of the competition (six wins, five draws and no defeats). In the quarter-finals, he passed by Maringá FC with a 2-1 win in the North of Paraná (05/17) and a 1-1 draw in Cascavel (20/05).

The return game is scheduled for 15:20 on the following Wednesday (8), at the Estádio Olímpico Regional, in Cascavel. Whoever wins in the sum of the scores advances to the championship final. In case of a tie, the decision of the spot goes to the penalty shootout after the normal lap time. There is no qualifying goal criterion.

Whoever qualifies will face Londrina in the championship decision. Fifth place in the first phase, the London team eliminated Cianorte in the quarterfinals and Operário in the semifinals.

The quest for the 27th state cup

Champion in 26 editions of Paranaense, Rubro-Negro has in 2021 the opportunity to win the fourth consecutive State title. He is the current three-time champion, with the cups he raised in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

In addition to the 26 titles, the athletics reached the top 4 of the competition, which has been played since 1915, in other 42 opportunities.

Photos: Fabio Wosniak/athletico.com.br