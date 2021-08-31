Atlético-MG, Palmeiras or Flamengo? Neto reveals his fans for the Brasileirão title

Credit: Reproduction/Band Sports

In the race for the title of the Brazilian Championship, three teams are placed as the great favorites to take the cup this year: Atlético-MG, Palmeiras and Flamengo. At the moment, Rooster is the best ranked appearing in the lead of the competition with 38 points.

In second comes Verdão with 35. With 31 added, Rubro-Negro is only fifth, but has two games less than the other competitors. If he wins the two missing matches, he would be two away from the Minas Gerais team. The team led by Renato Gaúcho is the only one still in a position to finish the first round at the top.

On the program ‘Baita Amigos’, this Monday, the favorite for the national title was the theme of the attraction aired on the Band Sports channel. Among the commentators Souza, Gustavo Soler and Vitor Guedes, the division was between Atlético-MG and Flamengo. The presenter Neto, in turn, went further and revealed which will be his particular fans.

“I’m rooting for Atlético a lot, I think they have a lot of conditions. Now, what is Flamengo playing…”

Last weekend, for the 18th round of Brasileirão, Flamengo and Palmeiras won their respective commitments. At Vila Belmiro, the Cariocas thrashed Santos 4-0, with a show by Gabigol, author of three at his former club.

In São Paulo, Verdão beat Athletico Paranaense by 2-1 at Allianz Parque. Galo, against Red Bull Bragantino, was tied 1-1, in Bragança Paulista.

