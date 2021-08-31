Atlético-MG physical trainer praises Diego Costa’s commitment and details plans to leave 100% forward for games | athletic-mg

There were nine days of training. Little for those who haven’t worked for 250 days. But enough for Diego Costa to show his chips. A commitment that caught the attention of Cristiano Nunes, athletic trainer at Atlético-MG, and Cuca, who scales the team. Result: has been related. More than that. He entered the second half, against Bragantino, and scored the goal that guaranteed the tie to Galo, leader of the Brazilian Nationals.

“He is completely focused, focused. He knows he needs to improve, evolve. He is fully committed to the work plan that will be passed on to him.” (Cristiano Nunes).

1 out of 5 Diego Costa trained nine days until his debut — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG Diego Costa trained for nine days until his debut — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG

In an interview with ge, Atlético’s physical trainer dissected all the planning for Diego Costa. Everything was thought of based on the first parameters presented by the attacker, right on arrival at Galo. Diego, of course, is far from ideal conditioning, but for those who hadn’t played since December of last year, when he was still at Atlético Madrid, he made a great impression.

– He arrived very excited. He was willing to work full time. Before starting the activities, he underwent a battery of medical and physical examinations, which guided us and gave us guidelines for his evolution. We know that he had been training with a personal trainer for the last month and a half, with periodic activities, but for an athlete who had been out of action for a long time, the conditions he presented us were satisfactory. Evidently, he is far from the ideal form, he has a lot to evolve.

2 out of 5 Cristiano Nunes, athletic trainer at Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Cristiano Nunes, athletic trainer at Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

And it has already started. In the first week in the City of Rooster, Diego Costa, 32 years old, did activities to readaptation to the games while improving himself physically.

– We worked this week, we tried to direct the specific activity, aiming both the readaptation to technical stimuli, with the ball, in reduced field games, one-on-one work, and we also started the process of actions of the specific position, such as finishing with the feet and header. We started with a reduced field and started to increase these dimensions. It was just a week, but the response was good – says Cristiano Nunes.

3 out of 5 Diego Costa, Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG Diego Costa, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG

Result: entered Cuca’s plans against Bragantino.

– We sat down with Professor Cuca and we understood that he could be with us in this last game to play for a short time, between 30, 35 minutes, at most.

Diego Costa went to the field at 15 of the second half, in Savarino’s vacancy. Had difficulties with game rhythm, to follow some moves. But it showed the nose of goal. At 39 minutes, in a category submission, he shook Bragantino’s nets.

– He is willing to play, he thought he was able to, of course, not in his best condition, but that he was there with a challenge to help the team in some way, should the need arise. He came in and performed well.

Watch Diego Costa’s goal on Atlético debut

Now, Atlético will only return to the field on September 12, against Fortaleza, by the Brasileirão, since the CBF postponed the matches of clubs that had players called up during the FIFA Date in September.

Diego Costa will have a special plan. Even without the right to leave until Thursday, when the rest of the group will perform again, as Galo’s physical trainer explains.

– He has a special schedule before our return, in an attempt to generate this evolution. Diego won’t have a day off this Tuesday and Wednesday. He needs these days.

4 out of 5 Atlético-MG players celebrate Diego Costa’s goal — Photo: Diogo Reis/AGIF Atlético-MG players celebrate Diego Costa’s goal — Photo: Diogo Reis/AGIF

About the projections for Diego Costa, Cristiano Nunes prefers to talk about gradual growth.