Atlético-MG signs with a half and a fine exceeds R$ 300 million

Out of Brazil since he was 15 years old, the age at which he decided to look for space in Portuguese football, attacking midfielder Kalani Almeida, today at 19, was hired by Atlético-MG and already trains with the other players in the U-20 category of Alvinegro . Although unknown, what draws attention is the value of the athlete’s termination fine.

With a two-season relationship with Galo and already registered in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID), Kalani has a fine stipulated at more than 50 million euros (a value that exceeds R$300 million).

Discovered by Fluminense, when he was playing for SC Brazil, a club from Niterói, the city where he was born, he played both in futsal and field soccer for Tricolor das Laranjeiras.

“After four years building my base in Portugal, now I’m going to face this challenge in Brazil, with Atlético-MG, one of the biggest clubs in Brazil. I’m impressed with Cidade do Galo, a European Training Center, excellent structure, I’m excited and very happy for this chance in this giant and traditional club,” said the midfielder.

Arriving in Portugal, Kalani worked at the base of the Associação Naval 1893, where he gained prominence. It ended up catching the attention of Boavista, a club that signed its first professional contract and played for the Under-23. He even got to train and be related to the professional team.