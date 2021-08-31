Backstage! Understand how Corinthians managed to hire midfielder Willian

After a weekend of many conversations, the “Willian soap opera” reached a positive end for Corinthians, which on Monday (30) announced the return of the player after 14 years.

What at the beginning was seen as a dream by the Corinthians board became reality as the desire between the parties for the business to evolve was observed. Initially, the player’s fatigue understood that it was better to keep the athlete in the European market, but Willian’s enthusiasm for “going home” and the good relationship between those responsible for football at Parque São Jorge and the group that manages the career of the player began to give real traces to what was a utopia, to the point that at the end of the negotiation not even teams from Europe seduced the athlete.

>> Download the new LANCE results app!

>> Check the Brasileirão table and simulate the next games

Willian was announced in the second Photo: Disclosure/Corinthians

However, even if there was an aligned agreement between Timon and the player, it was necessary to include Arsenal in the negotiations, since the English club held the midfielder’s rights until June 2023.

The principle of the “equation” for Willian’s return to Corinthians involved a loan, with the English team paying a good part of the player’s salaries, which today is 8 million euros per season (BRL 48.9 million) – which represents 666.6 thousand euros (R$ 4 million) monthly. Corinthians would accept to pay up to the club’s salary cap, which is around R$1 million/month (not including awards).

However, given the difficulty of negotiating along these lines, the second plan was the attempt to terminate an amicable contract, with Arsenal and Willian giving up receiving indemnity amounts related to breach of contract, which would last until June 2023. Thus, the team londrina was willing to accept, facilitating the outcome as it happened.

With Willian forwarding the Gunners’ resignation, it was only up to the athlete himself to accept to reduce his salary standards and fit in with the Corinthians ceiling, which was not an obstacle.

Before the talks with Timão progressed, Milan and Roma, from Italy, monitored the midfielder. Already with advanced negotiations with Alvinegro from Parque São Jorge, Lyon and Olympique de Marselie, from France, tried to cross, but failed. Arab teams also showed interest, but were promptly rejected by the athlete himself.

Willian leaves Europe this Tuesday (31st), and the expectation is that he will arrive in Brazil on Wednesday morning (1st), already participating in the festivities involving the 111th anniversary of Corinthians.