Bahia registers 341 new cases of Covid-19 and 23 more deaths from the disease

In Bahia, in the last 24 hours, 341 cases of Covid-19 were registered (+0.03% growth rate) and 494 recovered (+0.04%). The epidemiological bulletin this Monday (30) also records 23 deaths. Although the deaths occurred on different dates, confirmation and registration were carried out today. Of the 1,220,168 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,190,737 are already considered recovered, 2,965 are active and 26,466 have confirmed deaths.

The epidemiological bulletin still counts 1,498,025 discarded cases and 230,264 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Monday. In Bahia, 51,850 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the full bulletin, click here or visit Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

With 8,761,912 vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19) with the first dose or single dose, Bahia has already vaccinated 79% of the adult population (18 years or older), estimated at 11,087,169. The Department of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab) makes daily contact with the teams in each municipality in order to measure the amount of doses applied and provides detailed information on the panel https://bi.saude.ba.gov.br /vaccination/.