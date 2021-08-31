Band journalist sentenced to pay R$ 10,000 to Mauro Cezar Pereira for offensive comment

Journalist Sandro Barboza, a reporter for the Band, was sentenced to pay R$ 10 thousand to the journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira for having published on twitter, in January 2020, that the sports commentator’s nickname would be ‘manja rola’. Sandro was convicted by the Court of Justice of São Paulo, which considered that there was an offense and the limit on freedom of expression was exceeded. The information was published by ‘TV News’.

In the ruling, Judge Luciana Antoni Pagano stated that “the expression used was inadequate and offensive, surpassing the right to freedom of expression and free expression of thought” and that the plaintiff, in this case the journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira, had “loss moral” and that should be “compensated by the defendant”

The nickname ‘manja rola’ is an offensive term used to describe a man who supposedly looks at another man’s genitals. In the process, Mauro claimed and proved that he had never been called by that nickname by anyone. Reporter Sandro Barboza requested that the conviction be split in three installments, which was accepted. He has already made the first payment and will continue to pay the debt for the next two months.

After the original post, Sandro Barboza even apologized publicly to Mauro Cezar, which did not avoid the process.

– I want to make it clear that I have nothing against Mauro Cezar. I know he didn’t like a joke. If he was offended, I apologize. Milton Neves is known as Cabeção. Silvio Luiz, as Vanusa. Mauro Bering is the wig. They are not offended. But there are people who take offense. So, on my part to Mauro Cezar, I apologize if he felt offended – he said, on that occasion.

Mauro Cezar Pereira and Sandro Barboza declined to comment on the matter in contact with ‘Notícias da TV’.