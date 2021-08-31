Bank action is the most recommended of the week among 10 brokers – Money Times

There was no room for a tie: the action of Interbank (BIDI4) is the most suitable of the week, points out a survey prepared by Money Times next to 10 stockbrokers.

The role of the banking sector had four mentions among the recommended portfolios considered.

In the comment of analysts Lucas Xavier and Felipe Vella, from Activates Investments, Banco Inter’s action completely rejected the shift of the 9 and 20 averages, based on the weekly graphical analysis.

“Assets are going up strong again, moving towards the BRL 79 per share and later, historical top”, points out the duo.

The Interbank was already the most nominated role in the previous week, but shared the favoritism of market analysts with the action of the Let’s go (VAMO3), which in this edition marked two citations.

And debuting the team of brokers, analysis houses and banks that make up the survey, the Money Times had access to the stock selection of the OHM Research, which among its 10 nominations, lists the unit of South America (SULA11), which divides the rank of 2nd place with the Petrobras (PETR4).

“Our expectation is that SulAmérica anticipates the dividend payment due to the new tax rule“, evaluates the analysis team.

In total, 45 publicly-held companies listed in the B3 (B3SA3) had at least one purchase recommendation.

Here are the most recommended actions between the 30th of August and the 3rd of September:

Survey:

The survey of Money Times was based on the information disclosed in the weekly portfolios 10 brokers: Ativa Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Elite, Guide Investimentos Mirae Asset, MyCap, Necton, OHM Research, Terra Investimentos and XP Investimentos.

