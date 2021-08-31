Beer with over 600 years arrives in Brazil with a focus on the SC market | Holy Beer

The Santa Catarina market is one of the focuses of the arrival in Brazil of Spaten, a beer from Munich, Germany, which has just been launched here by Ambev. Pure German malt is already available in supermarkets in Santa Catarina, with strong investment in advertisements.

Founded in Germany in 1397, Spaten is one of the world’s first single malt beers and one of the hallmarks of Munich’s Oktoberfest. With the recipe now being produced in Brazil, the beer hits the market in long neck and 600ml bottles, in addition to 350ml cans.

Munich Helles style, Spaten has a strong flavor, with bitterness present, but not as much as Beck’s – another German recently brought to Brazil by Ambev.

– The beer proposes an immersion in Munich’s brewing culture through the palate, with the quality and flavor of a pure malt from the German school, ideal to accompany the public at all times – highlights Joice Carvalho, Marketing Manager at Ambev.

